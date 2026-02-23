GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

How much is the Saudi bisht worn by Ronaldo worth?

Ronaldo was handed the distinctive garment by a club official

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30
X- Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo drew global attention after appearing in a rare traditional Saudi bisht during Al Nassr’s celebrations of reclaiming the top spot in the Roshn Saudi League, in festivities that coincided with the Kingdom’s Founding Day.

The Portuguese forward scored twice as Al Nassr swept Al Hazem 4-0, moving to the summit of the league table with 55 points, one point ahead of Al Hilal, which dropped points in a 1–1 draw against Al Ittihad.

After the match, Ronaldo was handed the distinctive garment by a club official and wore it while celebrating with supporters. 

Images of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the ceremonial cloak quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread interest in the cultural symbolism behind the attire.

The piece he wore, known as the “Al Muallimah” bisht, is considered one of the most prestigious forms of traditional attire produced in Al Ahsa, in eastern Saudi Arabia. 

Unlike standard ceremonial cloaks, the garment is entirely handmade and reflects a centuries-old craft passed down through generations of artisans.

According to local reports, nine craftsmen collaborated on the bisht, which took a full month of continuous work to complete. Its value exceeds 80,000 Saudi riyals (about $21,000), owing to its intricate detailing, the use of fine natural fabrics and the incorporation of gold zari threads.

Historically, the Al Muallimah style has been associated with royalty, dignitaries and leading figures, giving Ronaldo’s appearance a deeper cultural resonance beyond sport.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Al-Nassr's captain has expressed his love for the UAE since his arrival

Ronaldo tried Ramadan fasting with Al Nassr teammate

2m read
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30

Ronaldo in a bisht: I belong to Saudi Arabia

3m read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000 goals after Al Nassr brace

2m read
Missing poster of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Missing poster of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

1m read