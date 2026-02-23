How much is the Saudi bisht worn by Ronaldo worth?

Ronaldo was handed the distinctive garment by a club official
Cristiano Ronaldo drew global attention after appearing in a rare traditional Saudi bisht during Al Nassr’s celebrations of reclaiming the top spot in the Roshn Saudi League, in festivities that coincided with the Kingdom’s Founding Day.
The Portuguese forward scored twice as Al Nassr swept Al Hazem 4-0, moving to the summit of the league table with 55 points, one point ahead of Al Hilal, which dropped points in a 1–1 draw against Al Ittihad.
After the match, Ronaldo was handed the distinctive garment by a club official and wore it while celebrating with supporters.
Images of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the ceremonial cloak quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread interest in the cultural symbolism behind the attire.
The piece he wore, known as the “Al Muallimah” bisht, is considered one of the most prestigious forms of traditional attire produced in Al Ahsa, in eastern Saudi Arabia.
Unlike standard ceremonial cloaks, the garment is entirely handmade and reflects a centuries-old craft passed down through generations of artisans.
According to local reports, nine craftsmen collaborated on the bisht, which took a full month of continuous work to complete. Its value exceeds 80,000 Saudi riyals (about $21,000), owing to its intricate detailing, the use of fine natural fabrics and the incorporation of gold zari threads.
Historically, the Al Muallimah style has been associated with royalty, dignitaries and leading figures, giving Ronaldo’s appearance a deeper cultural resonance beyond sport.