Ronaldo ends protest, wins power battle and set to return on Saturday

Portuguese superstar set to return after resolving Al Nassr dispute
According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action for Al Nassr on February 14 against Al Fateh, ending his protest, The 41 year old Portuguese star missed two recent matches, including the 2-0 win over Al Ittihad and the victory against Al Riyadh, amid growing frustration over off field issues.
Ronaldo’s absence was linked to concerns over the club’s internal management rather than performances on the pitch. Reports suggest he was unhappy with delays in salary payments to players and staff, a situation that raised serious questions about the club’s organisation.
He was also reportedly frustrated by the level of involvement from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in footballing and strategic decisions at Al Nassr. While PIF oversees several Saudi clubs, Ronaldo is believed to feel that Al Nassr has not received the same level of backing as some of its rivals.
The situation intensified when Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, joined Al Hilal. The move was widely seen as another example of the imbalance in resources and support within the league, further adding to Cristiano's tension.
According to reports, key issues have now been addressed. Outstanding salary payments are said to have been cleared, and club executives have regained greater autonomy in decision making.
Sporting director Simao Coutinho and chief executive Jose Semedo, who were reportedly sidelined during the dispute, are understood to have returned to their roles with full authority restored.
Saudi media outlet Arriyadiah has reported that Al Nassr president Abdullah Al Majid is expected to be removed from his position following the recent organisational turmoil. There has been no official confirmation from the club so far.
Ronaldo has played 22 matches this season, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists. He is currently trailing behind Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney in the Saudi golden-boot race as the Engish striker has scored 19 goals so far.
Al Nassr sit second in the league table, just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, keeping the title race finely balanced.
Earlier this week, the Saudi Pro League reiterated that no player can influence decisions beyond their own club, stressing that each team operates independently under the same rules. Al Nassr are also in action on Wednesday away at Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two, but Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make an appearance in the competition this season.
