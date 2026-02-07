Angelo does the "Siuu" as Al Nassr win without Ronaldo and fans show support for CR7

Al Nassr closes gap on leaders despite Ronaldo's protest
Al Nassr secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Al Ittihad in a high-profile Saudi Pro League encounter marked by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence and growing tensions surrounding the Portuguese superstar's future.
For the second consecutive match, Ronaldo was missing from the squad, reportedly in protest over what he perceives as unequal treatment by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which oversees four clubs in the Saudi league. Sources suggest the 41-year-old believes Al Nassr receives less financial backing and transfer support compared to rival clubs, particularly Al Hilal.
The stadium atmosphere reflected the controversy. In the seventh minute, fans displayed banners featuring Ronaldo's iconic number seven jersey in an apparent show of solidarity, particularly after the league association publicly criticized his conduct. The gesture showcased the affection the supporters have towards their talisman.
Despite the off-field drama, Al Nassr demonstrated their quality when it mattered most. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock with a composed penalty in the 84th minute, before Angelo Gabriel sealed the points in stoppage time with a clinical finish in the 96th minute. In a poignant moment of solidarity, Gabriel celebrated with Ronaldo's trademark "Siuu" gesture, sending a clear message of support to his absent teammate and adding emotional weight to an already charged atmosphere. Meanwhile, Ittihad fans are very vocal in social media about the poor refereeing performance throughout the match.
The victory narrows the gap at the top of the table, with Al Nassr now just one behind league leaders Al Hilal. Remarkably, both wins during Ronaldo's protest have come without their talisman, raising questions about the team's lack of dependency on the veteran forward.
As speculation intensifies about Ronaldo's next appearance, the protest has captured global football attention. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returns for the next fixture remains uncertain, but his stance has already sparked widespread debate about player power and Saudi Arabian football's future
