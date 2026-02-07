Angelo does the "Siuu" as Al Nassr win without Ronaldo and fans show support for CR7

Despite the off-field drama, Al Nassr demonstrated their quality when it mattered most. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock with a composed penalty in the 84th minute, before Angelo Gabriel sealed the points in stoppage time with a clinical finish in the 96th minute. In a poignant moment of solidarity, Gabriel celebrated with Ronaldo's trademark "Siuu" gesture, sending a clear message of support to his absent teammate and adding emotional weight to an already charged atmosphere. Meanwhile, Ittihad fans are very vocal in social media about the poor refereeing performance throughout the match.