Al Nassr confirms Ronaldo's injury as return date remains unclear

Fans will be praying for his quick recovery with just 100 days left until the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the previous game-week in Saudi Pro League, the club has officially confirmed.
The 41 year old forward was taken off in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Cameras later showed him on the bench with an ice pack placed on his right hamstring. What first looked like a minor issue has now been confirmed as a muscle injury.
After medical tests on March 3, Al Nassr released a statement confirming that Ronaldo has a hamstring problem. The club added that he is being assessed on a daily basis and has already started a special rehabilitation program.
Head coach Jorge Jesus had initially described the issue as muscular fatigue and said Ronaldo was substituted as a precaution. However, further checks revealed that the injury needs careful management.
At this stage, Ronaldo is highly unlikely to feature in the Saudi Pro League match against Neom SC on March 7. The focus is on recovery rather than rushing him back. The return date is unknown as of now.
At the same time, reports began circulating internationally claiming that Ronaldo had left Saudi Arabia on his private jet because of rising regional tensions.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quickly dismissed those claims, calling them fake news. He clarified that Ronaldo remains in Riyadh and is fully focused on his recovery at Al Nassr’s training facility.
Reliable local sources have also confirmed that the Portuguese star has not left the country.
There are exactly 100 days left until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. If he is fit, Ronaldo could make history by appearing in his sixth World Cup.
With that milestone in sight, medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach. The priority is to ensure he returns fully fit and avoids any long term setbacks.
For now, Al Nassr fans will be hoping their captain recovers quickly as the title race enters a crucial phase.