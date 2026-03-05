Ronaldo set to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks with injury

Latest tests on Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury have ruled the Al Nassr FC captain out for between two and four weeks.

Reports suggest Ronaldo will take more tests in the coming days with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner working with a clear target to return as soon as possible.

More clarity on the injury will come to light soon, but Al Nassr will most likely be without their captain for their games against Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

The 41-year-old forward was taken off in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Cameras later showed him on the bench with an ice pack placed on his right hamstring. What first looked like a minor issue has now been confirmed as a muscle injury.

Al Nassr will hope their main man can return to the pitch as soon as possible with the side sat top of the SPL by just two points.

Ronaldo himself will be eager to return as quickly as possible, with the Al Nassr captain potentially facing his best opportunity yet to win his first major trophy with the club.

