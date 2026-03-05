GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Ronaldo set to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks with injury

Al Nassr expected to be without Ronaldo for their next two fixtures

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia where he works to get fit
Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia where he works to get fit
X- Al Nassr

Latest tests on Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury have ruled the Al Nassr FC captain out for between two and four weeks.

Reports suggest Ronaldo will take more tests in the coming days with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner working with a clear target to return as soon as possible.

More clarity on the injury will come to light soon, but Al Nassr will most likely be without their captain for their games against Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the SPL, the club officially confirmed, following the game.

The 41-year-old forward was taken off in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Cameras later showed him on the bench with an ice pack placed on his right hamstring. What first looked like a minor issue has now been confirmed as a muscle injury.

Al Nassr will hope their main man can return to the pitch as soon as possible with the side sat top of the SPL by just two points.

Ronaldo himself will be eager to return as quickly as possible, with the Al Nassr captain potentially facing his best opportunity yet to win his first major trophy with the club.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo is still in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo still in Saudi despite exit reports

2m read
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30

How much is the Saudi bisht worn by Ronaldo worth?

2m read
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30

Ronaldo in a bisht: I belong to Saudi Arabia

3m read
A young supporter holds a placard showing the name of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park Stadium

Ronaldo wins power battle and set to return to action

2m read