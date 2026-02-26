Ronaldo buys 25% stake in Spanish club as he prepares for life after retirement: Know more about the club

He said, "It has been an ambition of mine to contribute to football beyond the pitch"
According to many reliable reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a major step into club ownership after acquiring a 25 percent stake in Spanish side UD Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments company.
The majority owner of the club remains Mohamed Al Khereiji’s Saudi Media Corporation, but Ronaldo’s arrival as a shareholder marks a significant new chapter for both the player and the club.
The Al Nassr super star and one of the greatest of all times to ever play the beautiful game made it clear that this move is part of a long term vision beyond his playing career.
“It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said.
“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club's next phase of growth.”
Ronaldo’s investment signals his growing interest in the business side of football, as he prepares for life after retirement while still chasing records on the field.
UD Almeria is a professional football club from Andalusia, Spain. The club was founded in 1989 and plays its home matches at the Power Horse Stadium, which has a capacity of 15,274 seats.
In 2001, the club was renamed Union Deportiva Almeria after a merger between Polideportivo Almería and Almería CF.
Almería were relegated from La Liga at the end of the 2023 to 24 season and are now competing in the Segunda División. The team’s best ever finish in Spain’s top flight came in the 2007 to 08 season, when they ended the campaign in 8th place.
The club has built a reputation for developing and selling talented players. One of the most notable examples is Uruguyan player Darwin Nunez, who later earned a high profile move to Benfica. And he is in the Saudi Pro League now along with Cristiano Ronaldo.
At present, Almería sit third in the Segunda Division and are pushing for promotion back to La Liga. Under the new ownership, they will be hoping for bigger and better things as well. The club will gain global attention with Cristiano's involvement for sure.