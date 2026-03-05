Sydney Sweeney reveals Cristiano Ronaldo as her favourite footballer: "He would be my inspiration"

The Hollywood star made the statement during her visit to Sporting CP
Sydney Sweeney has reveled that she is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. I don’t think either of them needs any introduction here. Cristiano Ronaldo has millions of fans around the world, and the way he has inspired people through his dedication, discipline and relentless drive is something truly special
Sweeney, one of the most talked about stars in Hollywood today, has quietly shown that football is one of her interests. The American actress and producer rose to global fame through her Emmy nominated performances as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Her versatility and screen presence have made her a major name in the entertainment industry, but there are still a few lesser known details about her life. One of them is her love for football.
The actress has shown support for Inter Milan on several occasions. When it comes to Major League Soccer in the United States, however, she has not publicly backed any specific club and has rarely been seen attending MLS matches. In American football she is much clearer about her loyalties, proudly supporting the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
Her football interests also extend to Europe. During a recent visit to Portugal, Sweeney went to Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium to watch Sporting CP play against Estoril. Sporting won the match 3-1 and the visit quickly caught attention online.
Clips shared on social media showed Sweeney juggling a football on the pitch and enjoying light hearted moments with the club’s mascot, the lion Jubas. She appeared relaxed and genuinely excited to be there.
During the visit she also spoke about the player who made Sporting famous around the world.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite footballer,” she said. “I’m a competitive person, and if I were a footballer, he would be my inspiration.”
Sporting is Cristiano’s boyhood club. He moved to Manchester United from there as a teenager, and the rest is history. Today, he is one of the most decorated players in football history.
At the moment, however, the Portuguese superstar is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out of action for around two to four weeks while he recovers.