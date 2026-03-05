Sydney Sweeney reveals Cristiano Ronaldo as her favourite footballer: "He would be my inspiration"

Sweeney, one of the most talked about stars in Hollywood today, has quietly shown that football is one of her interests. The American actress and producer rose to global fame through her Emmy nominated performances as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Her versatility and screen presence have made her a major name in the entertainment industry, but there are still a few lesser known details about her life. One of them is her love for football.