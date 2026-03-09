Ronaldo pays homage to the special women in his life

The 41-year-old shares a heartwarming Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the women in his life with an Instagram post on International Women’s Day.
The Al Nassr captain shared a collection of pictures with his fiancé, his three daughters, his mother and his sisters.
In the caption he wrote: “Surrounded by strong women! Gio, my daugthers, my mother and my sisters… I’m grateful for you every day. Happy Women’s Day!”
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner isn’t shy to share his affection for the women in his life, previously posting pictures of his fiancé, Georgina Rodríguez and mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro on Mother’s Day last year.
Ronaldo is currently nursing an injury which is expected to see him out for between two to four weeks. Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the SPL, the club officially confirmed, following the game.
The 41-year-old forward was taken off in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Cameras later showed him on the bench with an ice pack placed on his right hamstring. What first looked like a minor issue has now been confirmed as a muscle injury.