Ronaldo pays homage to the special women in his life

The Al Nassr captain shared a collection of pictures with his fiancé, his three daughters, his mother and his sisters.

In the caption he wrote: “Surrounded by strong women! Gio, my daugthers, my mother and my sisters… I’m grateful for you every day. Happy Women’s Day!”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner isn’t shy to share his affection for the women in his life, previously posting pictures of his fiancé, Georgina Rodríguez and mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro on Mother’s Day last year.

Ronaldo is currently nursing an injury which is expected to see him out for between two to four weeks. Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the SPL, the club officially confirmed, following the game.

The 41-year-old forward was taken off in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Cameras later showed him on the bench with an ice pack placed on his right hamstring. What first looked like a minor issue has now been confirmed as a muscle injury.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.