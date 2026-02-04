Assessing Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible next destination after his refusal to play for Al Nassr

Sporting Lisbon (likely only if he wants) A return to his boyhood club remains a realistic option, although Cristiano Ronaldo would need to accept a substantial pay cut. He previously stated that he would not return to European football, but circumstances appear to have changed. If this move happens, Ronaldo would be able to play Champions League football once again. It would represent a fairytale ending to a career that started in Lisbon, but it would require significant sacrifices from the Portuguese legend.

Any other Saudi club (unlikely) Frustrated with Al Nassr’s level of investment compared to other PIF owned clubs, there is a possibility that Ronaldo could consider switching to Al Hilal, Al Ahli, or Al Ittihad. Player movement between these clubs is fairly common. However, after making a public protest, moving to another Saudi club at this moment would not be a good look for him and would weaken the impact of his stance.

Real Madrid (unikely) A sensational return to Spain would address some unfinished business from when he left in 2018. However, Ronaldo would likely need to accept a backup role to Kylian Mbappe, which seems unrealistic given his mentality. In addition, the way he was sold by president Florentino Perez damaged relations, and with Ronaldo approaching 41, neither party is expected to be keen on a reunion.

PSG (unlikely) Despite his past criticisms of the French league, a short term deal could be imagined if PSG were looking for a new face for their project. However, this is no longer the PSG that chases big names. The current team is built by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique around young players. It is difficult to see Luis Enrique approving such a move, even though it would be a massive commercial deal for the club.

Manchester United (very unlikely) A return to Old Trafford seems highly improbable given how his last stint ended. Although new management and structural changes could theoretically open the door, it would make little sense from a football perspective. United mainly play domestic league matches, which would limit Ronaldo’s chances to chase the 1000 goal milestone. It would be great for fans emotionally, but impractical for both sides.