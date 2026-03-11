GOLD/FOREX
New Almeria co-owner Ronaldo praises squad following win

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate Almeria’s win over Cultural Leonesa

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25 percent stake in Spanish second division side UD Almeria
Cristiano Ronaldo gave his first message to the UD Almeria squad as co-owner following the side’s 3-0 win over Cultural Leonesa on Monday night in La Liga 2.

In late February news broke that Ronaldo had taken a major step into club ownership after acquiring a 25 percent stake in Spanish side Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments company.

Speaking on the decision the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, said: “It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.”

A commanding victory over Cultural Leonesa saw Almeria climb back into second place in the in the Spanish second division, an automatic promotion spot, prompting praise from Ronaldo for the team’s performance.

Following the game, Ronaldo posted a picture of the Almeria team celebrating on his Instagram story, with text which read “Great win today. We continue.”

After suffering relegation last season, Almeria are firmly in the fight for promotion from La Liga 2. The side currently sit second in the table, just four points behind leaders Racing de Santander, with their recent victory over Cultural Leonesa providing another positive step in their push to secure an immediate return to the Spanish top flight.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
