New Almeria co-owner Ronaldo praises squad following win

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his first message to the UD Almeria squad as co-owner following the side’s 3-0 win over Cultural Leonesa on Monday night in La Liga 2.

In late February news broke that Ronaldo had taken a major step into club ownership after acquiring a 25 percent stake in Spanish side Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments company.

Speaking on the decision the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, said: “It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.”

A commanding victory over Cultural Leonesa saw Almeria climb back into second place in the in the Spanish second division, an automatic promotion spot, prompting praise from Ronaldo for the team’s performance.

Following the game, Ronaldo posted a picture of the Almeria team celebrating on his Instagram story, with text which read “Great win today. We continue.”

After suffering relegation last season, Almeria are firmly in the fight for promotion from La Liga 2. The side currently sit second in the table, just four points behind leaders Racing de Santander, with their recent victory over Cultural Leonesa providing another positive step in their push to secure an immediate return to the Spanish top flight.

