GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Football: Mbappe tops Spanish La Liga leading scorers

French superstar claims La Liga Golden Boot, finishing comfortably as top scorer

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe smiles after receiving the La Liga Player of the Month award before the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 4, 2025.
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe smiles after receiving the La Liga Player of the Month award before the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 4, 2025.
AFP

Kylian Mbappe may have ended the 2024/25 campaign without lifting a team trophy at Real Madrid, but his debut season in the famous white shirt was still a resounding personal triumph.

The French superstar claimed the La Liga Golden Boot, finishing comfortably as the league’s top scorer.

All signs suggest Mbappe is well placed to defend that title in 2025/26.

His goal-scoring form has remained relentless, even as Madrid continue to grapple with inconsistency and broader structural issues.

Despite those challenges, Mbappe has surged ahead in the scoring charts, leaving Barcelona and the rest of the chasing pack trailing behind.

Amid the battle for Spain’s most coveted individual scoring prize, here's the Spanish La Liga leading scorers after the weekend's matches:

22 goals: Mbappe (Real Madrid)

14: Muriqi (Mallorca)

12: Torres (Barcelona)

10: Budimir (Osasuna)

9: Lewandowski (Barcelona), Yamal (Barcelona)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe reacts after a missed chance during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, on May 14, 2025.

'We deserve this situation': Real Madrid's Mbappe

2m read
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann fights for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2025.

Football: Copa del Rey results, Griezmann shines

2m read
Alonso’s authority being ignored by Mbappe

Video shows Alonso’s authority being ignored by Mbappe

1m read
Since 2010, Globe Soccer has established itself as a cornerstone of the international football calendar.

Cristiano Ronaldo among Globe Soccer Awards 2025

3m read