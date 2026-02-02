French superstar claims La Liga Golden Boot, finishing comfortably as top scorer
Kylian Mbappe may have ended the 2024/25 campaign without lifting a team trophy at Real Madrid, but his debut season in the famous white shirt was still a resounding personal triumph.
The French superstar claimed the La Liga Golden Boot, finishing comfortably as the league’s top scorer.
All signs suggest Mbappe is well placed to defend that title in 2025/26.
His goal-scoring form has remained relentless, even as Madrid continue to grapple with inconsistency and broader structural issues.
Despite those challenges, Mbappe has surged ahead in the scoring charts, leaving Barcelona and the rest of the chasing pack trailing behind.
Amid the battle for Spain’s most coveted individual scoring prize, here's the Spanish La Liga leading scorers after the weekend's matches:
22 goals: Mbappe (Real Madrid)
14: Muriqi (Mallorca)
12: Torres (Barcelona)
10: Budimir (Osasuna)
9: Lewandowski (Barcelona), Yamal (Barcelona)
