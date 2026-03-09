Dubai Court orders woman to pay Dh25,000 for defaming beauty clinic owner

According to court records, the incident occurred at a cosmetic clinic in Bur Dubai, where the defendant made defamatory statements about the clinic owner in the presence of staff and clients. The woman allegedly accused the clinic owner of being a thief and suggested that the source of her income was illegal.

She told the court that the statements led to financial losses, the loss of clients and intermediaries, and damage to her professional standing. She also said the remarks caused significant emotional distress and humiliation.

A criminal court later convicted the woman and fined her Dh5,000. The ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal, and the conviction became final after no further appeal was filed within the legally prescribed time.

