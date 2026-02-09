GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Woman in UAE files false report, ordered to pay Dh20,000

Woman accuses another of violating privacy and publishing her photographs without consent

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to another woman after filing what the court found to be a malicious false report accusing her of photographing and publishing images without consent.

The court ruled that the accusation was made in bad faith, noting the defendant knew there had been no privacy violation. It found the photographs were taken during a public sporting activity by an official committee, with the claimant’s knowledge and consent, and that the claimant herself appeared in the images, giving her the legal right to retain and publish them.

The plaintiff had sought Dh30,000 in material and moral damages, saying the false complaint led to her detention at a police station, payment of bail and legal costs, and caused reputational and psychological harm, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The court said a final criminal judgment clearing the claimant for lack of evidence and citing malicious intent was binding on the civil court in related matters. It found a direct causal link between the false report and the harm suffered, and ordered the defendant to pay compensation, costs and lawyers’ fees.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
