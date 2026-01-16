Woman in UAE fined Dh10,000 for verbally insulting another woman

The decision was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court, which found that the defendant’s conduct had undermined the claimant’s dignity and caused emotional distress.

Court documents, according to Emarat Al Youm, show that the claimant filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh25,000 in damages, as well as legal costs, arguing that she had been subjected to insults and defamatory remarks.

In its reasoning, the court said the earlier criminal conviction had conclusively established the occurrence of the abuse, its legal classification and the defendant’s responsibility for it, leaving no room to dispute the underlying facts in the civil proceedings.

To support her claim, the claimant submitted copies of the criminal rulings along with a certificate confirming that the judgments were final and no longer subject to appeal. The defendant, in response, filed a memorandum requesting the dismissal of the civil case.

Addressing the claim for moral and psychological damages, the court referred to the Civil Transactions Law, which states that any person who causes harm to another is obliged to compensate for that damage.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.