Abu Dhabi: Father and son held liable for beating woman

The claimant argued that the incident caused her emotional harm

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Father and son held liable for beating woman
Abu Dhabi: A man and his son have been ordered to jointly pay Dh5,000 as compensation to a woman they were convicted of assaulting.

The decision was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court, which also directed the two men to cover court fees, expenses and legal costs. The civil ruling followed a separate criminal case in which both defendants were found guilty of physically attacking the woman.

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the claimant had initially sought Dh51,000 in damages, arguing that the incident caused her emotional and psychological harm. She had previously filed a complaint with the authorities, leading to criminal charges and a conviction issued by the Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution.

The court noted that the criminal judgment had already established the assault and confirmed the defendants’ responsibility. As a result, the civil proceedings focused on determining appropriate compensation for the harm suffered.

In its ruling, the court found that Dh5,000 was sufficient to compensate the claimant for non-material damages, including emotional distress. The defendants were also held jointly liable for the legal costs associated with the case.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
