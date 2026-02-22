Victim told the civil court that the attack caused both financial and psychological harm
Abu Dhabi: A driver who deliberately rammed another driver’s vehicle and verbally abused him in public has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court found that the defendant had pursued the victim in the street before intentionally crashing into his car twice, causing serious damage and leaving the vehicle unusable.
The confrontation escalated when the driver threatened and insulted the victim in front of passers-by, using offensive language that affected his dignity and reputation.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the incident prompted an investigation by authorities, who referred the case to the criminal court. The defendant was convicted by the Bani Yas Misdemeanours Court, with the verdict upheld on appeal and later confirmed by the Court of Cassation, making the ruling final.
The victim told the civil court that the attack caused both financial and psychological harm. He said he was unable to repair his vehicle until the criminal case had concluded and had repeatedly sought permission to proceed with repairs, resulting in prolonged losses and distress.
The court noted that the criminal judgment had conclusively established the defendant’s responsibility, confirming that he had deliberately pursued the victim in a manner that endangered his life and safety. Judges also stated that the accused had effectively used his vehicle as a weapon by carrying out repeated intentional collisions, alongside direct threats and public insults.
The claimant had previously received temporary compensation of Dh10,000. He later filed a supplementary civil case seeking full redress for the damages suffered. After reviewing the evidence, the court ordered the defendant to pay an additional Dh20,000 in compensation.