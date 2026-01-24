Abu Dhabi: Two men fined Dh60,000 for assault

The victim had sought Dh100,000 in damages for both physical and moral harm
Abu Dhabi: Two men have been ordered to pay Dh60,000 in compensation after an Abu Dhabi court found them liable for an assault that caused bodily harm.
The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court following a civil lawsuit filed by the victim, who had sought Dh100,000 in damages for both physical and moral harm resulting from the attack.
Court documents, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, show that the men had already been convicted in a related criminal case. The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance had previously found them guilty of assault, fining each Dh8,000 and ordering them to pay court fees.
In its civil judgment, the court outlined the legal framework for compensation under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, explaining that liability is established when three elements are present: fault, damage and a direct causal link between them. Any act that unlawfully harms another person, the court noted, gives rise to an obligation to compensate.
The judgment defined fault as a failure to meet the standard of care and caution expected of an ordinary person. Damage, it added, extends beyond physical injury to include moral harm, such as psychological suffering or injury to dignity and reputation. Causation requires proof that the harm would not have occurred without the wrongful act.
After reviewing the evidence and the nature of the injuries, the court concluded that compensation was justified but reduced the amount claimed, ordering the two men to jointly pay Dh60,000.
