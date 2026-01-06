GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh30,000 for privacy violation and verbal abuse

Defendant’s actions caused moral harm, affecting the victim’s dignity and wellbeing

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to another woman after finding her guilty of violating the victim’s privacy and verbally abusing her, causing moral and emotional harm.

According to the court records,, the plaintiff  filed a lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation, alleging that the defendant had infringed her privacy and insulted her, prompting her to lodge a criminal complaint.

A criminal court subsequently convicted the defendant, fining her Dh2,000 for verbal abuse and Dh10,000 for violating the victim’s privacy, ordering the confiscation of the mobile phone used in the incident and obliging her to pay court fees, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

On appeal, the court amended the ruling by imposing a single fine of Dh10,000 for the linked offences while upholding the remainder of the judgment. The ruling became final after no appeal to cassation was filed.

In its reasoning, the civil court said it was entitled to award a single overall compensation covering all damages suffered, noting that the defendant’s established wrongdoing caused moral harm affecting the victim’s dignity, reputation and emotional wellbeing. It ruled that Dh30,000 constituted fair compensation for the moral damages sustained.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

