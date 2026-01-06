Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh30,000 for privacy violation and verbal abuse

Defendant’s actions caused moral harm, affecting the victim’s dignity and wellbeing
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to another woman after finding her guilty of violating the victim’s privacy and verbally abusing her, causing moral and emotional harm.
According to the court records,, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation, alleging that the defendant had infringed her privacy and insulted her, prompting her to lodge a criminal complaint.
A criminal court subsequently convicted the defendant, fining her Dh2,000 for verbal abuse and Dh10,000 for violating the victim’s privacy, ordering the confiscation of the mobile phone used in the incident and obliging her to pay court fees, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
On appeal, the court amended the ruling by imposing a single fine of Dh10,000 for the linked offences while upholding the remainder of the judgment. The ruling became final after no appeal to cassation was filed.
In its reasoning, the civil court said it was entitled to award a single overall compensation covering all damages suffered, noting that the defendant’s established wrongdoing caused moral harm affecting the victim’s dignity, reputation and emotional wellbeing. It ruled that Dh30,000 constituted fair compensation for the moral damages sustained.
