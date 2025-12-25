Dh20,000 fine for social media insult in Abu Dhabi

The complainant sought Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages
Abu Dhabi: Residents of the UAE should be aware that insulting another person may carry both criminal and civil consequences.
A man has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation after the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court found that he had insulted another individual on social media, using language deemed harmful to the complainant’s honour and reputation.
The court ruled that the defendant’s online remarks contained offensive language that harmed the complainant’s honour and reputation, constituting grounds for civil liability in addition to criminal accountability.
The case, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, was filed by the complainant, who sought Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, along with legal interest at a rate of five per cent from the date of filing until full payment, as well as court costs and legal fees.
He argued that the insults posted on social media caused him reputational harm and financial loss, including expenses incurred in travelling to the UAE to appoint legal representation.
Court records showed that the dispute had previously been examined in a criminal case, in which the defendant was charged with insulting the complainant using expressions deemed damaging to his dignity and standing, through a social media platform.
In that earlier ruling, the criminal court convicted the defendant, fined him Dh5,000, ordered him to pay court fees, and awarded the complainant Dh5,000 as provisional compensation.
In the subsequent civil proceedings, the court said the findings of the criminal judgment were binding as to the establishment of wrongdoing.
It confirmed that the defendant had used a means of information technology to publish insulting statements that affected the complainant’s reputation.
Taking into account the nature of the offence, the extent of the harm suffered and the circumstances of the case, the court awarded the complainant Dh20,000 in civil damages. It rejected the higher compensation sought, concluding that the awarded amount was sufficient to redress the harm caused.
