Abu Dhabi court orders Dh50,000 compensation for verbal abuse

Defendant fined for insulting claimant, civil court awards compensation for emotional harm

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Court noted that the compensation reflects damage to claimant’s dignity and reputation.
Abu Dhabi: A man has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court to pay Dh50,000 in compensation after insulting and humiliating another individual.

The ruling followed a civil lawsuit filed by the claimant, who sought Dh100,000 in damages, alleging that the defendant had verbally abused and insulted him. According to Al Khaleej, the incident initially prompted the claimant to file a criminal complaint, which led to the defendant being fined Dh3,000 by the criminal court.

The claimant subsequently pursued civil proceedings, seeking compensation for the emotional and reputational harm caused.

 The court noted that the criminal judgment had already established the defendant’s culpability and that the civil claim was based on the same underlying offence. As the criminal ruling was final and binding, the civil court was obliged to adhere to its findings, including the confirmation of wrongdoing and its attribution to the defendant.

In its reasoning, the court acknowledged the moral harm inflicted on the claimant, including damage to his dignity, social standing, and emotional well-being. It stated that under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, the party responsible for harm is required to provide appropriate compensation.

While the claimant had sought a higher amount, the court determined that Dh50,000 was sufficient to cover the non-material damages sustained. It further noted that courts may issue a single, consolidated award when the nature and extent of emotional harm are clearly established, as was the case in this instance.

