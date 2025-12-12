Civil court upholds criminal ruling, awarding damages for psychological harm
Abu Dhabi: A civil court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to a woman after threatening and blackmailing her into transferring money to him to prevent him from filing a complaint against her. The court found that the emotional harm caused by the man’s actions warranted financial compensation.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the woman had filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh250,000 in restitution for the amount she claimed he obtained through threats and coercion. She also demanded Dh150,000 for emotional distress, in addition to court fees and legal expenses.
The plaintiff stated that the man had used threatening language and behaviour, pressuring her to transfer funds under the pretext of avoiding legal action. She said she had issued two cheques totalling Dh250,000 as a result of this coercion. A criminal case was subsequently brought against the man, in which he was found guilty.
In response, the defendant argued that the matter had already been resolved in previous proceedings and should not be heard again. However, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court rejected this claim, clarifying that the earlier case addressed only the validity of a settlement agreement and the cheques issued under it, not the criminal ruling or its consequences.
The court noted that the current case focused on the legal implications of the criminal verdict, which had not been previously considered. The criminal judgment confirmed that the defendant had threatened and blackmailed the woman via electronic communication, demanding money to prevent him from filing a complaint.
Quoting provisions from the UAE Civil Transactions Law, the court affirmed that harm caused to another obligates the offender to provide compensation. It found that the threats and blackmail had caused the plaintiff emotional suffering, including distress, anguish, and psychological harm, entitling her to compensation.
However, the court dismissed her claim for the Dh250,000 she alleged had been extorted, noting that the criminal ruling did not confirm that the defendant had received any money, and that she had failed to provide sufficient evidence, including cheque numbers or proof of transfers outside the previously disputed settlement.
In its final ruling, the court ordered the defendant to pay Dh20,000 in compensation for emotional damages, along with legal fees and court costs, while all other claims were dismissed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox