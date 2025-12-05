Abu Dhabi woman ordered to repay Dh125,000 loan

Civil court rules she failed to prove repayment of borrowed funds
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to repay Dh125,000 to a man who lent her the money in multiple installments, ruling that she failed to provide any evidence that the debt had been settled.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the case began when the man filed a lawsuit demanding Dh125,410 in repayment, along with court fees, stating that the woman had borrowed the sum through several bank transfers from his account to hers. He claimed she later refused to return the money despite repeated requests and supported his case with bank transfer records, WhatsApp conversations, and other documents reviewed by the court.
The defendant submitted a legal memo requesting dismissal of the case and provided documents for the court’s review, but none proved repayment. During the proceedings, the court required the plaintiff to take a supplementary oath, a step allowed under UAE civil evidence law when documents indicate a claim is likely but not fully conclusive. The plaintiff swore under oath that the woman had borrowed Dh125,000 and had not repaid any portion of it.
In its ruling, the court noted that UAE evidence law places the burden of proof on the plaintiff, while the defendant must provide evidence to challenge the claim. The bank transfers and written communications were deemed sufficient to establish that the loan was made, and the plaintiff’s sworn oath completed the evidentiary basis.
The court emphasized that although the defendant appeared in person, she failed to provide legally acceptable proof of repayment. As a result, the debt remained outstanding. The court ordered the woman to pay Dh125,000 to the plaintiff and cover court fees and costs, dismissing all other requests.
