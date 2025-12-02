Court orders Dh100,000 compensation to family of 19-year-old killed in traffic accident

The court noted that the young man’s death caused material and moral damage to his parents
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative court has ordered a driver, a vehicle owner and an insurance company to jointly pay Dh100,000 in compensation to the family of a young man who died in a traffic accident caused by negligent driving.
The court found that the driver had operated the vehicle recklessly, leading to the fatal collision. He had already been convicted in criminal court, where he was ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money, fined Dh50,000, and had his driving licence suspended for one year. The judgment was upheld on appeal and became final.
The deceased man’s family filed a civil claim against the three parties, seeking compensation for the material, moral and emotional harm caused by the loss of their son, who had been the family’s sole provider. Court documents showed that the victim, aged just 19, was supporting his parents and seven siblings, regularly sending money to cover essential living, housing and education expenses, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The court noted that the young man’s death caused severe material and moral damage to his parents, who were identified as his only legal heirs in a previous inheritance ruling. While the blood money had been paid, the court ruled that further compensation was warranted due to the significant financial and emotional impact of losing their only breadwinner.
