Court and Crime

Court orders Dh100,000 compensation to family of 19-year-old killed in traffic accident

The court noted that the young man’s death caused material and moral damage to his parents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Shutterstock

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative court has ordered a driver, a vehicle owner and an insurance company to jointly pay Dh100,000 in compensation to the family of a young man who died in a traffic accident caused by negligent driving.

The court found that the driver had operated the vehicle recklessly, leading to the fatal collision. He had already been convicted in criminal court, where he was ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money, fined Dh50,000, and had his driving licence suspended for one year. The judgment was upheld on appeal and became final.

The deceased man’s family filed a civil claim against the three parties, seeking compensation for the material, moral and emotional harm caused by the loss of their son, who had been the family’s sole provider. Court documents showed that the victim, aged just 19, was supporting his parents and seven siblings, regularly sending money to cover essential living, housing and education expenses, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The court noted that the young man’s death caused severe material and moral damage to his parents, who were identified as his only legal heirs in a previous inheritance ruling. While the blood money had been paid, the court ruled that further compensation was warranted due to the significant financial and emotional impact of losing their only breadwinner.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs.
