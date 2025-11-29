GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Driver fined and banned after Dubai Police discover narcotics following crash

Police found drugs on a driver after what seemed a minor accident.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The car was crumpled against a metal barrier—a scene officers encounter regularly. Yet as Dubai Police surveyed the wreck, it was the driver’s vacant stare, not the damage, that suggested something was seriously wrong.

The 23-year-old Asian man stood beside his vehicle, seemingly unaware of the chaos around him. Police records noted his unfocused eyes, delayed reactions, and behaviour far from that of a typical motorist shaken by a collision.

Officers, according to Emarat Al Youm, suspected the incident involved more than a simple lapse in attention. Their instincts proved correct. During a precautionary search, they found small paper scraps soaked in narcotics concealed in his clothing. What began as a traffic accident quickly turned into a narcotics case.

The driver was transferred to the General Department of Forensic Evidence. With Public Prosecution approval, a biological sample was collected, confirming the presence of drugs in his system.

He was then referred to prosecutors, where he admitted to using narcotics, driving under their influence, causing damage to the metal barrier, and possessing the seized materials for personal use. In court, however, he attempted to retract part of his confession, denying possession of the narcotic-soaked papers despite admitting drug use and driving under the influence.

The court rejected his claim, citing forensic evidence and police documentation as “sufficient and reassuring proof” of all charges.

The verdict was decisive: the court fined him Dh25,000, suspended his driver’s license for one year, and added a two-year restriction on transferring or depositing money on behalf of others after completing his sentence, unless authorised by the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

Related Topics:
crimeDubaiUAE traffic finesDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

He will be deported after he completes his jail term

Dubai employee loses Dh8,000 in bank data scam

2m read
Dense fog at Emirates road in Dubai on Thursday morning.

Driving in fog? Don’t get hit with these fines

2m read
Traffic Law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read
Illustrative image. Police warn motorists after multiple deaths caused by cars abandoned in live lanes.

Unjustified UAE highway stops leading to deadly crashes

2m read