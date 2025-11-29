Driver fined and banned after Dubai Police discover narcotics following crash

Police found drugs on a driver after what seemed a minor accident.
Dubai: The car was crumpled against a metal barrier—a scene officers encounter regularly. Yet as Dubai Police surveyed the wreck, it was the driver’s vacant stare, not the damage, that suggested something was seriously wrong.
The 23-year-old Asian man stood beside his vehicle, seemingly unaware of the chaos around him. Police records noted his unfocused eyes, delayed reactions, and behaviour far from that of a typical motorist shaken by a collision.
Officers, according to Emarat Al Youm, suspected the incident involved more than a simple lapse in attention. Their instincts proved correct. During a precautionary search, they found small paper scraps soaked in narcotics concealed in his clothing. What began as a traffic accident quickly turned into a narcotics case.
The driver was transferred to the General Department of Forensic Evidence. With Public Prosecution approval, a biological sample was collected, confirming the presence of drugs in his system.
He was then referred to prosecutors, where he admitted to using narcotics, driving under their influence, causing damage to the metal barrier, and possessing the seized materials for personal use. In court, however, he attempted to retract part of his confession, denying possession of the narcotic-soaked papers despite admitting drug use and driving under the influence.
The court rejected his claim, citing forensic evidence and police documentation as “sufficient and reassuring proof” of all charges.
The verdict was decisive: the court fined him Dh25,000, suspended his driver’s license for one year, and added a two-year restriction on transferring or depositing money on behalf of others after completing his sentence, unless authorised by the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.
