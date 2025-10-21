Tougher UAE traffic law, jail and Dh10,000 fine announced

New federal rules target high-risk offences with suspensions, arrests and heavy fines
Dubai: The UAE’s new Federal Traffic Law has set a maximum suspension period of three years for driving licences of motorists convicted of serious traffic offences, as part of wider efforts to enhance road safety across the country.
The updated legislation also imposes stricter penalties for those caught driving with a suspended licence. Violators may face up to three months in jail, a minimum fine of Dh10,000, or both, if found operating a vehicle during a suspension ordered by a court, licensing authority, or traffic enforcement body.
In recent years, UAE courts have convicted several drivers for serious offences such as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless and dangerous driving, and endangering the lives of others.
The law, which recently came into effect, allows courts to impose three key measures against individuals convicted of traffic crimes. These include suspending an existing driving licence for up to three years, denying renewal rights for up to two years after the suspension period, or prohibiting an unlicensed individual from obtaining a new licence for up to three years.
During a suspension or disqualification period, the licence remains invalid, and drivers are barred from applying for a new one. Any licence obtained in violation of these provisions will be considered void. However, individuals disqualified from obtaining a licence may petition the same court that issued the order to lift the restriction six months after the conviction date.
The law also authorises traffic enforcement officers to arrest any driver caught committing specific serious offences, including causing death or injury due to driving, inflicting major property damage, driving recklessly or in a way that endangers the public, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusing to provide identification, or attempting to flee the scene of an accident or evade police orders to stop.
The updated legal framework reinforces the UAE’s commitment to promoting safe driving habits, accountability, and the protection of all road users.
