What to do if your car’s cruise control fails on UAE highway?

When to use cruise control, avoid it, and respond during malfunctions

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
3 MIN READ
Cruise control fails on UAE highway? Follow these steps!
Dubai: For anyone who's driven the long stretches of UAE highways, that moment when you engage cruise control feels like a small luxury. Your foot relaxes off the pedal, the engine hums at a steady rhythm, and suddenly, long drives between emirates become noticeably less tiring. It's no wonder cruise control has become an inseparable technology for drivers in the UAE, offering added comfort, safety, and efficiency that transforms daily commutes.

But as convenient as this feature is, understanding how it works and what to do when things go wrong is essential knowledge every driver should have. Recent cruise control malfunctions on Emirates Road have once again highlighted the importance of this awareness.

What is cruise control?

Cruise control is an electronic system that maintains your vehicle at a constant speed without you pressing the accelerator. As more affordable models now include this feature, it's accessible to drivers across all budgets.

There are two main types:

Basic cruise control maintains whatever speed you set, ideal for long, uninterrupted highway drives. You control everything manually, when to engage it, when to turn it off.

Adaptive cruise control takes things further. Using forward-mounted sensors, it automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. If traffic slows, your car slows. When it clears, you return to your set speed.

Why drivers love it

Beyond comfort, cruise control offers real benefits on UAE roads:

Reduced fatigue: Taking your foot off the accelerator during lengthy commutes makes a noticeable difference, especially on routes like Dubai-Abu Dhabi or Dubai-Al Ain.

Better fuel efficiency: Maintaining steady speeds uses significantly less fuel than constant acceleration. "Many people use cruise control specifically to save fuel," says G. Chacko, owner of Motoka Auto Services in Dubai. "Maintaining a steady speed improves fuel efficiency by reducing unnecessary acceleration and braking, particularly during extended drives on UAE highways." Drivers using cruise control effectively can reduce fuel consumption compared to those who constantly speed up and slow down.

When NOT to use cruise control

According to Chacko, cruise control isn't suitable for all conditions. "It should never be used on slow roads or in traffic situations," he emphasises.

  • Avoid cruise control during:

  • Heavy traffic or congested roads

  • Rainy or sandy conditions

  • Wet or slippery surfaces

  • Steep or winding routes

  • City driving with frequent stops

The ideal scenario? Long, straight highways during free-flowing traffic exactly what UAE's major routes offer most of the time.

If your cruise control malfunctions

Recently, Dubai Police responded to an incident where a driver's cruise control malfunctioned, leaving her unable to control the vehicle's speed despite pressing the brakes and accelerator.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, outlined critical steps for such emergencies:

First actions:

Fasten your seatbelt if not already secured

Turn on hazard lights and headlights

Call 999 immediately to report the situation

Regaining control:

Shift to neutral (N), turn off the engine, and restart immediately

If that fails, apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes

If braking alone doesn't work, gradually engage the handbrake while gripping the steering wheel firmly

As a last resort, alternate between neutral (N) and drive (D) to disrupt the system

Once you regain control, move the vehicle safely off the road

"The safety of drivers and road users begins with awareness and a clear understanding of how to respond in emergencies," Bin Suwaidan stresses. "Making the right decision at a critical moment can significantly reduce serious risks."

Prevention through maintenance

The best way to avoid cruise control failures? Regular maintenance.

"Drivers should only go to authorised centers or professional garages with advanced technologies," advises Chacko. "This ensures that complex electronic systems like cruise control are properly serviced and any potential issues are identified before they become dangerous."

Bin Suwaidan adds: "All drivers should perform regular vehicle checks and ensure the safety of critical systems, such as brakes and cruise control. Awareness and preventive measures are essential to prevent dangerous malfunctions."

Your cruise control is designed to make driving easier and safer. Understanding its capabilities, limitations, and what to do when problems arise ensures it remains the helpful companion it's meant to be, not a liability on UAE roads.

