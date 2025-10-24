GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi to activate variable speed limits on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road

Measure is designed to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Authority urged motorists to cooperate and strictly follow the displayed limits.
AD Mobility

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) will activate a variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road starting October 27, 2025.

In a social media announcement, AD Mobility said the measure is designed to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety on one of the capital’s busiest corridors.

Under the new system, posted speed limits may change in the following situations:

  • Adverse weather conditions (e.g. rain, fog, sandstorms)

  • Peak-hour congestion

  • Major events affecting traffic loads

  • Roadworks or temporary lane closures

The authority urged motorists to cooperate and strictly follow the displayed limits, noting that real-time adjustments are intended to reduce collisions and cut congestion, not slow drivers arbitrarily.

