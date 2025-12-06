Motorist alert: UAE issues red and yellow fog warnings, speed limit lowered to 80 kmph

Authorities advised that fog has reduced visibility to below 1,000m in some locations
Abu Dhabi: Dense fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday morning, prompting red and yellow alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Visibility dropped below 1,000 metres in some areas, particularly across Abu Dhabi.
Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, follow speed limits, and stay alert for sudden changes in visibility.
Fog and mist were reported over coastal and inland areas, including Al Hamra Bridge towards Mahmiyyat Al Suqour in the Al Dhafra region.
Abu Dhabi Police advisory: “Drive carefully, obey speed limits on electronic signboards, and remain alert. Conditions may change rapidly due to fog.”
A speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Al Hamra – Mahmiyyat Al Suqour).
Drivers must:
Follow the 80 kmph speed limit
Stay alert for sudden changes in visibility
Drive cautiously until conditions improve
Authorities continue to monitor the route and will update alerts as needed.
Roads previously under temporary reduced limits have returned to the normal 80 kmph limit.
Follow Variable Message Signs (VMS) and official alerts; these override posted limits.
20 km/h over limit: Dh300 fine
Over 80 km/h above limit: Dh3,000 fine + 23 black points + 60-day vehicle impoundment
Driving with hazard lights on (unless stopped or in breakdown): Dh500 fine + 4 black points
Changing lanes without indicators: Dh400 fine
Using phones while driving or taking/publishing accident photos is prohibited; penalties can include six months jail or fines between Dh150,000–Dh500,000.
Obstructing traffic, ambulances, or rescue operations is a serious offence.
Authorities continue road safety campaigns and strict enforcement during adverse weather.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox