Motorist alert: UAE issues red and yellow fog warnings, speed limit lowered to 80 kmph

Authorities advised that fog has reduced visibility to below 1,000m in some locations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Drivers urged to stay cautious and follow the new 80 kmph limit.
Drivers urged to stay cautious and follow the new 80 kmph limit.

Abu Dhabi: Dense fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday morning, prompting red and yellow alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Visibility dropped below 1,000 metres in some areas, particularly across Abu Dhabi.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, follow speed limits, and stay alert for sudden changes in visibility.

Fog and mist were reported over coastal and inland areas, including Al Hamra Bridge towards Mahmiyyat Al Suqour in the Al Dhafra region.

Abu Dhabi Police advisory: “Drive carefully, obey speed limits on electronic signboards, and remain alert. Conditions may change rapidly due to fog.”

Speed limit update

A speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Al Hamra – Mahmiyyat Al Suqour).

Drivers must:

  • Follow the 80 kmph speed limit

  • Stay alert for sudden changes in visibility

  • Drive cautiously until conditions improve

Authorities continue to monitor the route and will update alerts as needed.

Drive cautiously in reduced visibility

  • Roads previously under temporary reduced limits have returned to the normal 80 kmph limit.

  • Follow Variable Message Signs (VMS) and official alerts; these override posted limits.

Fines for common violations

  • 20 km/h over limit: Dh300 fine

  • Over 80 km/h above limit: Dh3,000 fine + 23 black points + 60-day vehicle impoundment

  • Driving with hazard lights on (unless stopped or in breakdown): Dh500 fine + 4 black points

  • Changing lanes without indicators: Dh400 fine

Safety and legal reminders

  • Using phones while driving or taking/publishing accident photos is prohibited; penalties can include six months jail or fines between Dh150,000–Dh500,000.

  • Obstructing traffic, ambulances, or rescue operations is a serious offence.

  • Authorities continue road safety campaigns and strict enforcement during adverse weather.

