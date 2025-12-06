GOLD/FOREX
UAE to see cloudy skies and chance of rain on Saturday

Fog likely overnight as humidity rises, says NCM

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Cloudy conditions with possible showers
Vihar Mehta/Gulf News reader

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects partly cloudy to cloudy weather across the UAE on Saturday. Rainfall is possible over eastern and northern areas, as well as some offshore islands.

Humidity to increase overnight

Humidity is set to rise overnight and into Sunday morning, increasing the chances of fog or light fog forming in coastal and inland regions. Winds will remain light to moderate throughout the day.

Winds shifting through the day

According to the NCM, winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.

Calm conditions at sea

The Arabian Gulf will see slight seas, with high tide at 1:00 p.m. and 3:31 a.m., and low tide at 8:29 p.m. and 7:26 a.m.

The Sea of Oman will also remain slight, with high tide at 9:27 a.m. and 11:26 p.m., and low tide at 4:21 p.m. and 5:15 a.m.

