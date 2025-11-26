From classic, velvety blends to stunning creations, we got you covered
Winter in Dubai may not come with snow, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a little frosty-season magic — and nothing says cosy like a rich, decadent hot chocolate. From classic, velvety blends to over-the-top, Instagram-ready creations topped with marshmallows, chocolate shavings, and even cereal, the city’s cafés are serving up cocoa in all its glory. So, if you’re in the mood for single-origin chocolate, playful flavour experiments, or a luxurious dessert-style drink, Dubai has a spot for every kind of chocoholic. Here’s your ultimate hot chocolate crawl: five cafés you absolutely need to sip at this winter.
The regular hot chocolate at Cocoville is gorgeous. Look for lower bomb sashays back onto the menu, letting you witness liquid chocolate cascading over a milk chocolate sphere perched atop a white chocolate flower. As the molten magic slips into a glass brimming with mini chocolate balls, your indulgence-o-meter? Off. The. Charts.
The world-famous chocolate maestros aren’t holding back. First up, the smooth original Chocolixir—classic, dreamy, utterly unmissable. Then there’s the dark-and-milk red velvet hot chocolate, decadence in a cup. And our personal favourite: The outrageously indulgent caramel and sea salt number that basically demands a standing ovation.
Dh40 Chocolixir, Dhs35 Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate. Various Dubai locations.
Mirzam’s hot chocolate: Pure class. Smooth, satiny, and seriously sumptuous. Their in-house chocolatiers don’t do shortcuts—they melt single-origin specialty chocolate with your choice of milk, crafting vegan-friendly perfection by the cup. The spiced options are beautiful, (yes, the Rose and Moroccan Mint recipes have actually won awards), but it’s the cinnamon hot chocolate, crowned with clouds of whipped cream and a sprinkle of orange zest, that’s got our hearts racing.
Winter vibes, upgraded. What’s better than sipping the ultimate hot chocolate while gazing at Ski Dubai’s snowy peaks? Crafted with Mirzam, this dedicated menu is every chocoholic’s dream, featuring an intensely flavoured signature, Arabic-inspired twists, and even vegan options. But if you really want to go full indulgence mode, the white hot chocolate, piled high with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and mini marshmallows or M&Ms, is pure decadence in a cup.
Dh25. Open Sun-Wed 8am–10pm, Thu-Sat 8am–11pm. Mall of the Emirates.
Marshmallow chaos, caramel floods, chocolate heaven. The burnt marshmallow hot chocolate at The Cocoa Room is pure indulgence: heaps of gooey caramelised marshmallows, rivers of salted caramel, and a rich chocolate base made with top-tier Valrhona chocolate. A January diet-breaker if there ever was one—don’t walk, run.
Dh37.5. Inside Slider Station, The Galleria, Al Safa.
Their menu includes several hot chocolate options (even some with peanut‑butter or Nutella vibes), all under the cheeky banner of “stacked hot chocolate.”
You can pair it with a wild cereal bowl or sipping solo, it hits that sweet spot between nostalgia‑candy fun and indulgent comfort. The vibe fits the rest of the café’s playful, throwback aesthetic — complete with bed‑like seating and retro feels.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox