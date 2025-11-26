Winter in Dubai may not come with snow, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a little frosty-season magic — and nothing says cosy like a rich, decadent hot chocolate. From classic, velvety blends to over-the-top, Instagram-ready creations topped with marshmallows, chocolate shavings, and even cereal, the city’s cafés are serving up cocoa in all its glory. So, if you’re in the mood for single-origin chocolate, playful flavour experiments, or a luxurious dessert-style drink, Dubai has a spot for every kind of chocoholic. Here’s your ultimate hot chocolate crawl: five cafés you absolutely need to sip at this winter.