Zadina adds four new flavours to its Kunafa Chocolate collection

New flavours offer varied flavour directions rather than repeating established profiles
Zadina has expanded its kunafa chocolate collection with four new flavour variants, continuing its exploration of dessert-inspired chocolates shaped by regional tastes and modern confectionery methods.
The latest additions include Date-Sweetened Choco Hazelnut Kunafa, Mystika Cinnamon Kunafa, Strawberry Cream Kunafa, and Date Halawa with Caramel Kunafa. The new bars build on Zadina’s existing kunafa chocolate offerings, introducing varied flavour directions rather than repeating established profiles.
The Date-Sweetened Choco Hazelnut Kunafa bar pairs cocoa with natural date sweetness and roasted hazelnuts. Mystika Cinnamon Kunafa focuses on restrained spice notes, while Strawberry Cream Kunafa moves towards a softer, cream-led composition. The Date Halawa with Caramel Kunafa brings together halawa and caramel, resulting in a denser, more layered taste. The additions sit alongside wider regional interest in dessert-forward chocolates, including formats influenced by the pistachio kunafa chocolate bar category.
Zadina stated that the four new flavours were developed with multiple use cases in mind. Their format and presentation suit both individual purchase and structured gifting, particularly within the corporate gift segment where products rooted in local flavour narratives continue to gain traction.
The expansion reflects Zadina’s ongoing work with date-based ingredients and reinterpretations of traditional desserts, presented in a form aligned with contemporary retail and gifting expectations.
The new kunafa chocolate bars are available via Zadina’s online store and selected outlets across the UAE.
