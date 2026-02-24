WhatsApp tests scheduled messaging feature for iOS users

WhatsApp to expand communication tools with built-in scheduling option
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow iOS users to schedule messages directly within chats, as the messaging platform expands tools designed to improve communication management.
The feature will enable users to compose a message and set a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically, according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates and experimental features on the app.
Under the planned update, WhatsApp will introduce a dedicated section within the chat information screen where scheduled messages can be viewed, edited or deleted before they are sent. The process will remain invisible to recipients, who will not receive any notification that a message had been scheduled in advance.
The functionality is expected to work across both individual and group conversations, offering users new ways to organise reminders, greetings, announcements and important updates. It could also help administrators manage communications in large group chats, particularly for businesses, schools and community organisations.
At present, iPhone users rely on Apple’s Shortcuts app to automate message scheduling, a workaround that many consider less seamless and reliable than a built-in option.
The planned feature would remove the need for third-party automation and bring WhatsApp closer to competitors that already offer native scheduling tools.
The feature is stull under development and no official launch date has been announced.