Dubai's Wild Wadi Waterpark announces reopening date with discounts

Iconic Dubai waterpark invites families to enjoy seasonal shows, and reopening offers
Dubai: Dubai’s favourite water escape is back as Wild Wadi Waterpark is set to reopen on February 14 promising another season of thrilling rides, family-friendly adventures, and unforgettable memories against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab.
From reopening day, guests of all ages can dive into over 30 exciting rides and attractions, including adrenalin-packed thrills like Jumeirah Sceirah and Tantrum Alley, as well as family favourites such as Burj Surj and the Wave Pool. The waterpark also features seasonal shows, interactive experiences, and live music performances throughout the day, ensuring entertainment for everyone.
To celebrate the reopening, UAE residents can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer at Dh149, available for a limited period.
Visitors can also savour a variety of dining options across the park. Surfer’s Burgers serves classic favourites alongside healthier choices, Firecrust Pizza offers freshly prepared pizzas, Dhow and Lagoon Kitchen features popular dishes including shawarmas and fresh salads, while Wave View Café provides quick snacks and refreshments for guests on the go.
Looking ahead, Wild Wadi Waterpark will host its Al Wulfa seasonal celebrations, including Hag Al Leila, Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr festivities, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Whether seeking heart-pumping rides, relaxing moments in the sun, or quality family time, Wild Wadi Waterpark promises a season full of excitement, laughter, and memories to treasure.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox