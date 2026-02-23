Bookings open until February 25 for travel between March and June 2026
Sharjah: UAE residents planning Ramadan or early summer travel can now save on flights, with Sharjah-based Air Arabia announcing discounts of up to 40 per cent.
The low-cost carrier has rolled out a Ramadan promotion offering savings across selected routes in the Middle East, Europe and other popular holiday destinations.
Passengers can book until February 25, 2026, for travel between March 25 and June 15, 2026, using the promo code RAMADAN on the airline’s website or mobile app, the airline announced.
Under the offer, travellers can avail 20 per cent off basic fares, 30 per cent off value fares, and 40 per cent off ultimate fares.
The promotion applies to several destinations across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Oman and Egypt.
In Europe, discounted routes include Greece, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany.
Other destinations covered in the offer include Russia, Armenia, Turkey and the Maldives.
Air Arabia said that the maximum discount per passenger, per flight direction, varies by route and fare type.
For Greece, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Türkiye and Thailand, the maximum discount is Dh80 for basic, Dh100 for value, and Dh150 for ultimate.
Meanwhile, for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the maximum discount is Dh50 for basic, Dh70 for value, and Dh100 for ultimate.
The airline stated that a maximum discount limit applies per route and will be applied automatically during the flight search once the promo code is entered.
Earlier this month, Air Arabia has reported its strongest financial performance to date, posting a record pre-tax net profit of Dh1.8 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025.