Enjoy discounts up to 75% off on everything from furniture to accessories
As Ramadan 2026 approaches, UAE residents are preparing to adjust to different schedules. Many preparations include decorating for Ramadan and planning celebrations with family and friends. Before Ramadan begins, retailers are offering discounts to help shoppers prepare for their gatherings, iftars, and suhoors.
Keep checking back as more Ramadan sales in the UAE are announced in stores and online.
The IKEA Ramadan sale includes furniture and accessories. Shoppers can save 25% to 75% off selected products in the limited-time sale, including Ramadan decorations.
Home Box has launched its Ramadan collection, along with a range of savings. Enjoy discounts from 25% to 50% off furniture and homeware. App users can also get an additional 5% off their first order.
The Amazon Ramadan sale begins on Tuesday, January 27 for Amazon Prime members. The sale will run until Saturday, February 14. Shoppers can look forward to up to 50% off on appliances, up to 60% off on food and beverages, and up to 80% off on fashion.
The noon Ramadan 2026 sale is also starting soon. Get ready for daily flash sales, spin and win to unlock exclusive deals, as well as bonus savings for noon One members. Popular brands will be discounted, and a wide variety of items will be on sale, including cookware, sporting equipment, and house ware.
