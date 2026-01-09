Ramadan 2026: Are Dubai’s mall and cinema timings changing?

From Iftar menus to late-night movies, the city caters to all visitors
Dubai: With less than 40 days until Ramadan 2026, Dubai is gearing up to welcome the holy month with extended mall hours, festive cultural programmes, and an atmosphere that blends moments of reflection with shared celebration.
As in previous years, shopping centres across the city are adjusting their opening hours to accommodate those fasting during daylight hours. Malls will remain open throughout the day, with many staying open well past midnight to give residents and visitors extra time to shop, dine, and socialise after Iftar.
While exact hours may vary, most malls are expected to follow the schedule observed during Ramadan 2025. City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira are likely to open from 10am until 1am, with restaurants operating until 2am. The Beach at JBR is expected to follow similar hours. Dubai Festival City Mall and City Walk are anticipated to remain open until midnight, with dining outlets extending to 1am. Arabian Centre, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, The Outlet Village, and other key destinations will adjust hours accordingly, typically staying open until at least midnight on weekdays and later on weekends.
Food courts and cafés will continue to serve non-fasting visitors, including children, the elderly, and anyone exempt from fasting. Restaurants will offer special Iftar menus and seasonal promotions, while Dubai’s hotels are preparing curated dining experiences blending Emirati hospitality with international cuisine.
Cinemas will also adjust schedules to align with Ramadan. VOX Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, and Roxy Cinemas are expected to open in the early afternoon, around 1pm or 2pm, and remain open late into the night. Showtimes after Iftar are especially popular, often extending to 1am or later, with some venues screening films until 2am or 3am.
Visitors are advised to check individual mall and cinema websites for the latest updates ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin after mid-February.
