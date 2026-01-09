Ramadan 2026: Are Dubai’s mall and cinema timings changing?

While exact hours may vary, most malls are expected to follow the schedule observed during Ramadan 2025. City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira are likely to open from 10am until 1am, with restaurants operating until 2am. The Beach at JBR is expected to follow similar hours. Dubai Festival City Mall and City Walk are anticipated to remain open until midnight, with dining outlets extending to 1am. Arabian Centre, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, The Outlet Village, and other key destinations will adjust hours accordingly, typically staying open until at least midnight on weekdays and later on weekends.