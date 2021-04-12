Ramadan 2026: 7 etiquette tips for non-Muslims in the UAE

Check out our Ramadan etiquette tips for visitors to the UAE and other Muslim countries
Dubai: The first day of Ramadan is traditionally marked by the sighting of the crescent moon with the naked eye, and is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) Hijri to Gregorian Date Conversion tool, Ramadan is expected to start between February 17 to 19, 2026, with the first day likely falling on Thursday, February 19.
For those who don't fast, it is necessary to know and follow certain etiquette guidelines when around people who are fasting.
Do not eat, drink or smoke in public during fasting hours. This applies to all public places, and public and private transportation. This rule applies to all, regardless of one's religion, as a mark of respect and consideration to those who may be fasting.
For dine-in and takeaway, restaurants will be open and serving food. Dubai Municipality has directed all restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels facilities to close by 4am, with final orders at 3am, during the month of Ramadan. This year, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have announced that dining areas will not need a screen during fasting hours.
Visitors should refrain from wearing revealing clothing, especially during Ramadan out of respect to those observing the fast. This is particularly important when visiting malls, hotels and restaurants in the evening. As a general rule, clothing that is sheer, too short, low-cut or tight-fitting should be avoided, particularly shorts, mini-skirts and sleeveless tops.
Businesses should respect the shorter office hours and work around them, especially now that we are working from home. It's easier to have a longer day when staff are working from home, but the shorter working hours should still be respected.
Be flexible with your food and entertainment plans. Avoid unnecessary travel within an hour of sunset, as traffic will be heavy and accident rates tend to peak. Avoid making dinner reservations around that time, as most restaurants will be busy preparing or serving iftar.
Public display of affection is generally considered indecent and more so during Ramadan.
One of the best things about Ramadan here are night markets and pop-up souks that are great community events to be at. With food, traditional souvenirs, lots of shopping opportunities and more, these markets are a lot of fun.
Ramadan in the UAE places a strong emphasis on community support and generosity. Charitable organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, set up free Iftar tents across the country, providing daily meals to people of all backgrounds.
Mosques become centres of spiritual activity, hosting Quran recitations, lectures and educational programmes. At the same time, initiatives led by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Zakat encourage awareness of Zakat, a core pillar of Islam that calls on those who are able to support those in need.
