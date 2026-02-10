Away from home: How Filipino Muslims in UAE prepare for Ramadan

Here's how Filipino OFWs balance work schedules, housing and Ramadan fasting in UAE
Dubai: As Filipino Muslim expatriates in the UAE anticipate Ramadan next week, many say their preparation is shaped less by familial traditions and more on practical realities of life abroad including work schedules, housing arrangements, and distance from family.
Preparation often begins weeks in advance, with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) adjusting daily routines to manage fasting alongside work and other responsibilities.
For La Solidaridad Bautista, a children's coordinator in a hotel in Dubai, preparation is driven by considerations such as sleep schedules, workload, and physical stamina. "I prepare for Ramadan by slowly adjusting my routine even before the month starts," Bautista told Gulf News.
"I plan my meals, get enough sleep, and organize my tasks so I can stay focused and productive at work when fasting begins."
Housing arrangements further influence how Ramadan is observed. Many Muslim OFWs live in shared accommodation, often with non-Muslim roommates, where religious practices must be openly communicated rather than assumed.
"We maintain mutual respect and they are very understanding of my practice," said Bautista.
Moreover, her preparation this year includes setting realistic personal goals, particularly around health and nutrition.
"This holy month, I want to focus more on my health by maintaining better eating habits and proper hydration so I can stay energized and perform well at work," she shared.
For many Muslim OFWs, distance from home has altered not only how Ramadan is observed but how faith itself is practiced, shifting from inherited routines to more self-directed forms of worship.
"Back home, it is celebrated with the whole family," said Mohammad Gamor, a customer service executive in Dubai. "Here, you have to build it yourself."
"I miss celebrating with my loved ones but being in an Islamic country helps me focus on intention and worship."
The Philippines is largely comprised of Christians with a minority of Muslims in Mindanao, the southern part of the country. Known for its culture of close family ties, Muslim OFWs in the UAE adjust to the reality of practicing their faith independently, away from their accustomed traditions.
Religious leaders in the UAE say that preparation for Ramadan should center on intention, discipline, and self-awareness.
"Prepare your mind that you are doing this for Allah, for the sake of your hereafter," said John Maquiran, a preacher at the Islamic Information Center.
"Fasting is not only for the stomach," he added. "It also involves the eyes refraining from inappropriate content, the ears avoiding harmful speech, the mouth restraining from hurtful words, and practicing self-control."
In addition to fasting, expatriates are encouraged to engage in Quran reading, Taraweeh prayers, and educational activities. Seminars, lectures and classes are also available for new Muslims seeking guidance, resources that are helpful for those without family-based support systems.
For a community living far from home, Ramadan preparation has become less about living out regional traditions and more about adapting religious practice to the demands of an OFW life — balancing faith with work, managing worship independently, and sustaining discipline throughout the month in migration contexts.
