Filipino social club launches ‘Hand-In-Hand Iftar’ drive to share 10,000 meals for Ramadan 2026

“This isn't just a meal distribution; it’s a reflection of our deep rooted bayanihan spirit. Hand-in-hand, our team is coming together to prove that unity and selfless cooperation can make a massive impact,” said FilSoc in a Facebook post.

The group has laid out its plans to distribute 500 iftars, or the meal to break the fast. The programme will be conducted every day for 20 days, reaching around 10,000 meals shared within the community.

Dubai: In observance of the holy month of Ramadan , the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) has launched its community initiative called 'Hand-In-Hand Iftar', aiming to support residents across the UAE.

“When we work hand-in-hand, no goal is too big and no effort is too small. This reminds us that the power of communal unity is the true cornerstone of our culture.”

As the project name itself suggests, the group has stressed the power of collective effort.

According to FilSoc, the initiative is inspired by the Filipino value of “bayanihan” or the tradition of helping others without expecting anything in return.

“We are looking for dedicated members to join our volunteer team. Whether it’s packing gifts, coordinating logistics, or distributing meals, your hands and heart can make a world of difference,” stated the group.

FilSoc has also called on community members to make an impact by supporting and volunteering to the programme.

The season spans from Hag Al Leila through Ramadan to Eid and focuses on key values such as reflection, connection, and blessings, inspired by the Arabic word “ulfa,” which means familiarity and affection.

Filsoc’s 'Hand-In-Hand Iftar' drive is aligned with the 'Season of Wulfa', an initiative spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.