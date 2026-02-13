Doctors share simple Iftar and Suhoor habits to protect your digestive health
Dubai: Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, community and discipline. But for many people, the shift in eating patterns can bring an unwelcome guest to the table: acid reflux. With a few simple adjustments, you can protect your digestive health and fast comfortably throughout the holy month.
Nearly one third of people experience some form of digestive discomfort during Ramadan, and it is easier to understand why when you consider what the body goes through. After hours of fasting, the stomach becomes more sensitive and acidic. When a large meal arrives suddenly at Iftar, the stomach can become overwhelmed, producing excess acid and struggling to empty properly. This is what leads to that familiar burning feeling in the chest and throat.
The culprit is not the fasting itself but the sudden changes in meal timing and portion sizes that come with it, according to Dr Shabnam S, Specialist Gastroenterologist at Aster Hospital Mankhool and Aster Cedars Hospital. "While fasting gives the digestive system a break, these shifts can still cause bloating and heartburn," she says.
Dr Prithvi Priyadarshini Shivalingaiah, Specialist Gastroenterologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, echoes this view, pointing to what happens around the fast rather than the fast itself as the root of the problem. Meal composition, portion sizes and eating habits at both Iftar and Suhoor are what determine whether your digestive system copes well or struggles throughout the month.
The picture is not entirely bleak, however. Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital Qusais, notes that fasting can actually ease digestion for some people by giving the stomach a lighter workload. That said, for those who already deal with digestive complaints, the shift in routine can tip the balance in the wrong direction. His advice is simple but worth taking seriously: pay attention to how your body responds. "It's crucial to listen to your gut, our second brain," he says.
The way you break your fast makes an enormous difference to how your stomach feels for the rest of the evening. The biggest mistake people make is rushing into a large, heavy meal the moment the call to prayer sounds.
Instead, all three experts recommend the same approach: start slowly and gently.
This is not due to fasting itself, but largely related to meal composition, portion size, and eating patterns during Iftar and Suhoor.
Begin with one to three dates and some lukewarm water. Dates are rich in fibre and antioxidants that are gentle on the stomach lining. Then wait around ten to twenty minutes before moving on to your main meal. This pause gives your stomach time to adjust and begin producing digestive juices gradually rather than being flooded all at once.
When you do eat your main meal, keep portions moderate and eat slowly. Chewing thoroughly increases saliva production, which naturally helps neutralise stomach acid and makes digestion easier.
Foods to avoid at Iftar include:
Fried and spicy foods such as samosas and heavily spiced dishes
Carbonated drinks, which increase gas and bloating
Excessive tea or coffee, which irritates the stomach lining
Citrus fruits and tomato-based sauces, which can aggravate existing symptoms
Rich, fatty foods and heavy sauces
Better choices for Iftar include clear soups, grilled or baked lean proteins such as fish or chicken, cooked vegetables, whole grain breads and moderate portions of rice.
Avoiding fried, oily and food with excess fat is the most effective way to keep your energy steady and preventing heartburn.
If Iftar is the meal people overdo, Suhoor is the one they most often skip. This is a significant mistake when it comes to digestive health. Dr Prithvi explains that skipping Suhoor means the stomach remains empty and acidic for an even longer stretch of time, significantly increasing the risk of gastritis and reflux throughout the day.
Dr Shabnam is equally firm on this point. For Suhoor, she recommends slow-release carbs and proteins and says "avoiding fried, oily and food with excess fat is the most effective way to keep your energy steady and preventing heartburn."
An ideal Suhoor should include complex carbohydrates such as oats, brown rice or wholegrain bread, which release energy slowly and help keep stomach acid production stable. Adding protein in the form of eggs, yoghurt, lentils or paneer improves how full you feel and helps regulate digestion throughout the fasting hours.
Foods to avoid at Suhoor include anything very spicy, salty or high in fat, as these irritate the stomach and also make you thirstier during the day.
Dr Prithvi also recommends finishing Suhoor at least 45 to 60 minutes before lying down, to give food time to move through the stomach before sleep.
It's crucial to listen to your gut, our second brain.
What you do after eating matters just as much as what you eat. Here are the key habits recommended by the experts:
Stay upright for at least two to three hours after both Iftar and Suhoor before lying down, as lying flat allows acid to travel back up into the throat
Take a short gentle walk after Iftar to encourage digestion
Drink eight to ten glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor, but avoid drinking large amounts during meals as this dilutes digestive enzymes
Keep caffeine to a minimum, particularly in the evening hours
Avoid carbonated beverages throughout the evening
Dr Bhaskaran also highlights the importance of hydrating wisely. "Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor," he advises, adding that drinking large amounts of liquid during a meal can actually hinder digestion by diluting the enzymes the stomach needs to break down food properly.
Dr Bhaskaran also highlights something often overlooked during Ramadan: the connection between mental wellbeing and digestive health. The gut and the brain are linked through what scientists call the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication network that means stress and emotional state can directly influence how your digestive system functions.
The changes in sleep patterns, routine and diet during the holy month can create both spiritual upliftment and a degree of mental strain, both of which influence how the gut functions. Taking time to eat mindfully, staying well hydrated and managing stress where possible are all part of keeping your digestive system happy throughout Ramadan.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.