Can you take Ozempic while fasting during Ramadan? UAE experts weigh in

Not necessarily, and this is where individual assessment becomes so important. Doctors are clear that routine dose reduction is not required for everyone. Dr Irshad explains: "Patients who are stable on their current dose and tolerating it well can usually continue without adjustment, provided they maintain adequate hydration and balanced nutrition." However, those who have recently started the medication or are still in the period where their doctor is gradually increasing the dose week by week may benefit from pausing that increase and holding at a lower dose for the duration of Ramadan.