UAE launches largest Ramadan 'food rescue' to combat waste

‘Valuing Our Roots’ campaign set to redirect 300,000 tonnes of food to needy families
Abu Dhabi: In a landmark effort to fight food waste, ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is scaling up its ‘Valuing Our Roots’ campaign for Ramadan 2026, marking the largest nationwide food rescue operation in the UAE to date.
The initiative will operate simultaneously across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, aiming to redistribute over 300,000 tonnes of surplus food and achieve a 50% increase in recovered food compared to 2025.
Through ‘Valuing Our Roots’, ne’ma reinforces its mission to raise public awareness and reduce food loss and waste, supporting UAE Food Security Strategy 2051 and the nation’s pledge to halve food loss and waste by 2030.
This Ramadan, more than 10,000 low-income families will benefit from ne’ma Family Iftar Boxes which contain surplus food items collected from suppliers.
By transforming packing centres into community hubs, the campaign also invites multi-generational volunteering, reflecting the UAE’s values of compassion and unity while raising awareness about the environmental and social impact of food waste.
“Food security is the foundation of a thriving society. Our Ramadan efforts strengthen long-term partnerships and expand our reach, redirecting surplus food to protect resources, honour heritage, and ensure safe, nutritious produce reaches families across the Emirates,” said Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma Committee Secretary General.
The campaign is powered by a coalition of strategic partners, including the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Khalifa Foundation, Silal, Takatof, Majid Al Futtaim Group, and over 20 food retailers and distributors. Silal, a long-term partner, contributes high-quality “imperfect” fresh produce, helping reduce loss at the source.
“Reducing food loss and waste is embedded in our operations. Through our partnership with ne’ma, we are transforming commitment into impact by strengthening surplus management systems, improving redistribution channels, and advancing responsible food practices across the value chain,” aid Humaid Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal.
Over 54 scheduled activities, volunteers from families and corporate partners will pack and distribute Iftar Boxes at seven central hubs, including Expo City Dubai and Al Moatasem School in Abu Dhabi.
Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Leadership & Empowerment at Emirates Foundation and Director of Programs at Takatof, said: “Ramadan provides a unique opportunity to engage the community in valuing our resources. This campaign encourages adults and children alike to embrace food responsibility that extends beyond the holy month.”