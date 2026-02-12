A simple guide to thoughtful interactions during the holy month
Dubai: Ramadan is one of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting from dawn until sunset.
For those unfamiliar with this holy month, navigating social interactions with fasting colleagues, friends or neighbours can feel uncertain. Understanding basic etiquette and learning a few Arabic phrases can help you show genuine respect and support during this meaningful time.
Ramadan is far more than simply abstaining from food and drink. It's a month of spiritual reflection, increased devotion and heightened mindfulness. Muslims use this time to strengthen their relationship with God, practice self-discipline and show compassion towards others. Recognising the depth of this commitment helps frame why certain comments or behaviours might be inappropriate during this period.
One of the most common missteps is asking someone who's fasting what they're eating for lunch or suggesting they grab a coffee. While these questions come from a place of habit rather than ill-intention, they can be uncomfortable. Your fasting colleague is already very aware, they can't eat or drink, and constant reminders don't help.
Instead, simply acknowledge their fast if it comes up naturally in conversation, or avoid food-related topics altogether during daylight hours.
Avoid making observations about weight loss or changes in appearance. Comments like 'You look thinner' or 'Have you lost weight?' can feel intrusive and reduce a deeply spiritual practice to something superficial. Fasting isn't undertaken for physical transformation, so keeping the focus elsewhere shows greater understanding.
Saying things like "Isn't it really hard?" or "I could never do that" might seem sympathetic, but they can actually diminish the experience. These comments suggest fasting is merely a test of endurance rather than a meaningful spiritual practice. If someone wants to share their experience, they will. Otherwise, a simple "I respect what you're doing" is far more appropriate.
If you're organising lunch meetings or coffee catch-ups, be mindful of colleagues who are fasting. They won't be able to participate during daylight hours, which can make them feel excluded. Consider scheduling social activities for after sunset, or plan gatherings that don't centre around food and drink.
Better yet, ask if you can join them for iftar (the meal that breaks the fast at sunset). Many Muslims welcome the opportunity to share this special time with friends from all backgrounds.
A few words of support go a long way. Simple phrases like "Hope your fast is going well" or "I admire your dedication" show that you acknowledge their commitment without being intrusive. This kind of encouragement demonstrates respect and builds stronger connections.
Learning a few Arabic phrases can help you engage more meaningfully during Ramadan. You don't need to be fluent, but showing you've made an effort is always appreciated.
Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem are the most common greetings, both essentially wishing someone a blessed or generous Ramadan. If someone says "Ramadan Kareem" to you, you can respond with "Allahu Akram", meaning "God is much more generous". Don't worry if you simply say "Happy Ramadan", though. A warm smile and genuine well-wishes are what matter most.
As-salamu alaikum (peace be upon you) is a universal greeting used throughout the year, not just during Ramadan. It's a lovely way to show respect and friendship. The response is "Wa alaikum as-salam" (and peace be upon you too).
Insha'Allah means "God willing" and you'll hear it frequently when people discuss plans. It reflects the belief that all things happen according to God's will.
Masha'Allah translates to "what God has willed" and is used to express appreciation or joy, often when hearing good news or giving compliments. It's a way of acknowledging blessings.
Emta el maghrib? means "What time is maghrib?" Maghrib is the sunset prayer that marks the end of the daily fast, so this question will be on everyone's lips throughout Ramadan.
Sayem? is simply asking "Are you fasting?" It's a quick way Muslims check in with each other.
Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal Muslims eat before beginning their fast each day. It's typically consumed before the Fajr (dawn) prayer.
Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the fast at sunset. This is often a communal occasion shared with family and friends.
Tarawih refers to the special night prayers performed during Ramadan. Whilst not obligatory, many Muslims attend these prayers at the mosque.
Eid Mubarak is the greeting used for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day celebration that marks the end of Ramadan. "Eid" means festival, and "Mubarak" means blessed, so together it wishes someone a blessed celebration.
Allahu Akbar means "God is greatest" and is used in various contexts, from the call to prayer to expressing agreement or awe at something beautiful.
The key to good Ramadan etiquette is thoughtfulness. You don't need to walk on eggshells around your Muslim friends or colleagues, but a little consideration goes a long way. Avoid eating directly in front of someone who's fasting if possible, respect their need to pray during the day and understand if their energy levels fluctuate.
Most importantly, treat Ramadan with the same respect you'd show any other religious observance. Your Muslim friends, neighbours and colleagues will appreciate the effort you make to understand their practices, even if you occasionally get things wrong. The intention to be respectful and supportive is what truly matters.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.