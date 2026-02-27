GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Ramadan iftar around the world: A shared table of faith and unity

From local dishes to shared prayers, iftar reflects global unity

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents end their fast at a mass iftar organised by DAMAC Alkhair at Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha in Dubai.
Residents end their fast at a mass iftar organised by DAMAC Alkhair at Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/14
As the sun sets during the holy month of Ramadan, millions of Muslims worldwide gather for iftar — the cherished meal that marks the end of the fast. While customs vary by region, the essence of iftar remains the same: faith, gratitude, and togetherness. Above, people break their fast outside the Sultanahmet mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey.
AP
2/14
In India and Pakistan, iftar is a vibrant celebration of food and togetherness, with families and communities sharing traditional dishes. Streets near mosques come alive with prayer and laughter. Above, Muslim worshippers break their fast on the first Friday of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India.
AFP
3/14
Volunteers distribute iftar meals at the New Memon mosque in Karachi.
AFP
4/14
In the United States, Ramadan reflects the diversity of the Muslim diaspora. From New York to California, mosques and cultural centres host inclusive iftars where people from different backgrounds gather. Interfaith iftar dinners have also become popular, promoting dialogue and understanding among communities.
AFP
5/14
A displaced Palestinian family gather to sit for the "iftar" fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amidst the destruction in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AFP
6/14
A worker serves a drink at a restaurant during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Al-Sadriyah district of Baghdad on February 26, 2026.
AFP
7/14
Visitors and residents gather at Old Doha Port in Qatar to break their fast during Ramadan.
AFP
8/14
Workers gather and wait to break their fast during Ramadan inside a hall in Kuwait City.
AFP
9/14
An Iranian family breaks their Ramadan fast at iftar in the grounds of Imamzadeh Saleh Mosque in Tehran.
AFP
10/14
An Afghan woman prepares traditional steamed dumplings, mantu, for iftar during Ramadan at a women-only restaurant in Mazar-i-Sharif.
AFP
11/14
People buy iftar meals at a food stall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan.
AFP
12/14
A volunteer distributes free food at the Grand Mosque, in Sanaa, Yemen.
AFP
13/14
Worshippers wait to break their fast at a free meal distribution point at Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, during Ramadan.
AFP
14/14
Cooks prepare 'Haleem', a traditional dish prepared with lamb and wheat, during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ajman’s Ramadan cannon keeps cherished tradition alive

Ajman’s Ramadan cannon keeps cherished tradition alive

1m read
Ozempic injection pens.

Ozempic and dieting during Ramadan: Doctors in UAE warn

6m read
Ramadan explained: 30 essential terms you should know

Ramadan explained: 30 essential terms you should know

3m read
Muslim devotees gather to break their fast during a group iftar at a housing complex for foreign labourers in Dubai on March 28, 2025, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

How to donate iftar meals for Ramadan in UAE

2m read