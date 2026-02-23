GOLD/FOREX
Ajman’s Ramadan cannon keeps cherished tradition alive

The iconic ritual continues to announce iftar while safeguarding Emirati heritage

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ajman’s Ramadan cannon keeps cherished tradition alive
As the sun sets each evening during Ramadan, a familiar sound echoes across parts of Ajman, signalling the end of the day’s fast and the beginning of iftar. The Ramadan cannon, operated by the general headquarters of Ajman Police, continues to serve as one of the emirate’s most cherished traditions.

Considered both a historical legacy and a symbolic feature of Ramadan, the cannon firing has long marked the precise moment for families to break their fast. The daily ritual draws residents and visitors alike, creating a festive atmosphere that blends heritage with community spirit.

Authorities say the tradition reflects the UAE’s commitment to preserving cultural customs while strengthening social bonds during Ramadan. For many residents, the sound of the cannon evokes memories of earlier generations, when it served as the primary public signal announcing iftar before modern technology became widespread.

Today, the Ramadan cannon remains more than a ceremonial practice. It stands as a living reminder of shared traditions, bringing moments of joy and celebration to communities across Ajman throughout the holy month.

