Global Village to host Dubai Police Ramadan cannon this weekend

Visitors can witness the sunset firing on Ramadan 11 and 12
Dubai Police’s mobile iftar cannon, Al Rahal, will be stationed at Global Village this weekend, coinciding with 11 and 12 Ramadan, offering visitors an opportunity to experience one of the UAE’s most cherished Ramadan traditions. For Ramadan prayer timings, click here.
The initiative allows families and visitors to witness the firing of the cannon at sunset, marking the time for iftar and celebrating the spirit of the holy month. Meanwhile, the cannon stationed in Hatta will remain at Hatta Dam until 12 Ramadan.
Dubai Police said the mobile cannon will tour 17 locations across the emirate throughout Ramadan, beginning at Zabeel Park before moving to Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, and Global Village. The tour will then continue to Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour and will conclude at Al Barsha Park.
Authorities highlighted the importance of the iftar cannon as a long-standing cultural symbol that reflects authentic Arab and Islamic traditions and strengthens community engagement during Ramadan.
In addition to the mobile unit, six fixed cannons have been deployed at key locations across Dubai for the duration of the holy month, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.