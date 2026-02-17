Dubai Police brings back Ramadan cannon tradition

Dubai Police have upheld this practice for more than six decades, marking iftar timings and sharing in the joy of fasting residents. Each cannon fires a total of 35 rounds throughout Ramadan and Eid — two rounds to confirm the Ramadan crescent sighting, one round daily at sunset to signal iftar, one round to announce the first day of Eid Al Fitr, and two celebratory rounds following the Eid prayer.

The Ramadan cannon remains one of the UAE’s most cherished traditions, carefully preserved and modernised by Dubai Police to bring the spirit of the holy month closer to communities. The daily firing ceremonies attract families and visitors, helping revive Arab and Islamic customs while strengthening community engagement during Ramadan.

In addition, Dubai Police have prepared 17 stops for the mobile Ramadan cannon, which will tour communities across the emirate throughout the holy month. The mobile cannon will begin at Dubai Gardens before moving to locations including One&Only One Za’abeel, Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Mirdif, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Boulevard Marina, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, and Al Barsha Park.

