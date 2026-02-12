Dubai Police announce 33 Ramadan Iftar cannon locations

Six landmark cannons, mobile units, and vintage guns fire at sunset in Dubai and Hatta
Dubai Police on Thursday announced the locations for this year’s Ramadan Iftar cannons, continuing a cherished tradition that marks the ending the fast during the holy month.
A press conference held on Thursday at Expo City Dubai revealed the plans for 33 locations – 6 fixed cannons placed at prominent landmarks, as well as a mobile cannon that will travel to 11 different areas across the emirate.
The announcement was made in the presence of key officials, including Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, and other prominent figures such as Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Taresh Al Ameemi, Commander of the Ramadan Iftar Cannons, and Afra Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of Strategy and Planning at Expo City Dubai.
Speaking at the event, Brigadier Al Mansouri highlighted the significance of the Iftar cannon tradition, which has been a defining part of Ramadan in the UAE for generations. “The Iftar cannon not only signals the time to end the fast, but it also creates a sense of unity, bringing the community together in shared celebration,” said Brigadier Al Mansouri
This year, 6 fixed cannons will be stationed at iconic locations throughout Dubai, ensuring that the distinctive sound of the cannon resonates across the city at sunset.
These locations include:
There will be two mobile cannon -one in Dubai and the other in Hatta .
In Dubai the mobile cannon will travel to 16 different areas, expanding the reach of this tradition across the emirate. The mobile cannon’s journey includes stops at Meydan Hotel, Grand Sattwa Mosque, Zabeel Park, Jumeirah, global village, and other key locations.
For first time the mobile cannon will be in 11 locations in Hatta ,residential and tourist area .
Lieutenant Colonel Al Ameemi also shared insights into the cannons’ historical and technical aspects. This year, two vintage French cannons from the 1960s, considered part of the UAE’s cultural heritage, will be used to fire ceremonial shots at Iftar time, as well as during the Eid celebrations. These cannons emit an impressive 170-decibel sound that can be heard from up to 10 kilometres away.
Afra Al Suwaidi also announced the return of Expo City’s “Ramadan District,” an immersive experience that celebrates Emirati heritage. The district will feature cultural events, offering a space for reflection, community connection, and celebration throughout the month of Ramadan.