Ramadan

Dubai Police mobile Iftar cannon travels across Dubai, Hatta

Al Rahal visits iconic locations, reviving Ramadan traditions and community spirit

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Mobile cannon visits 17 Dubai locations, celebrating Ramadan heritage traditions.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police’s mobile Iftar cannon, Al Rahal, has continued its Ramadan tour across the emirate, welcoming community members at Al Meydan hotel on the 9th and 10th days of Ramadan before heading to Hatta dam from the 10th to the 12th day of the holy month.

The initiative gives citizens, residents, and visitors an opportunity to gather and experience the spirit of Ramadan while celebrating longstanding Emirati customs and traditions associated with the firing of the iftar cannon.

This year, the mobile cannon is scheduled to visit 17 locations across Dubai throughout Ramadan. The tour began at Zabeel Park before moving to Umm Suqeim Majlis and JBR, followed by Bab Al Shams hotel and Al Meydan hotel. Upcoming stops include global village, Atlantis hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, and will conclude at Al Barsha Park.

Dubai Police continues to place strong emphasis on the iftar cannon events during Ramadan, highlighting their role in reviving cherished Arab and Islamic traditions within the UAE community. In addition to the mobile cannon, six fixed cannons have been stationed at key locations across the emirate for the duration of the holy month, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.

