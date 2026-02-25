Dubai Police mobile Iftar cannon travels across Dubai, Hatta

Dubai Police continues to place strong emphasis on the iftar cannon events during Ramadan, highlighting their role in reviving cherished Arab and Islamic traditions within the UAE community. In addition to the mobile cannon, six fixed cannons have been stationed at key locations across the emirate for the duration of the holy month, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.