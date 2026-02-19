Dubai Police's mobile Ramadan cannon begins emirate-wide tour

‘Al Rahal’ brings cherished iftar tradition to parks and locations across Dubai
Dubai Police’s mobile Ramadan cannon, Al Rahal, has begun its annual journey across the emirate, bringing the spirit and traditions of the holy month closer to residents and visitors.
The mobile cannon started its tour on the first and second days of Ramadan at Zabeel Park (February 18 and 19), before moving to Umm Suqeim Majlis on the third and fourth days of the month (February 20–21). The initiative allows families and visitors to gather and experience the festive Ramadan atmosphere while reviving long-standing customs associated with the iftar cannon.
In Hatta, the mobile cannon will tour several locations over the first three days of Ramadan, beginning at Hatta Fort Roundabout, giving residents of the mountainous area an opportunity to witness the traditional iftar announcement.
Throughout Ramadan, the mobile cannon will visit 17 locations across Dubai, including JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour and Al Barsha Park.
Dubai Police said the initiative reflects its commitment to preserving Arab and Islamic heritage and strengthening community engagement during Ramadan.
In addition to the mobile cannon, six fixed iftar cannons will be stationed throughout the holy month at key locations across the emirate, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.